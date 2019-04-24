KURT TRENT
Kurt Trent passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Erna and William Trent. Kurt is survived by his beloved wife Delina and daughter Vivien; sister Karen Bass; brother Mark Trent and wife Debra; Uncle Walter Kerber; several sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was a graduate of Johns Hopkins University with an MA in Writing. Visiting hours will be held Friday April 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032. Funeral Services will be Saturday April 27, 11 a.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 13421 Twin Lakes Drive, Clifton, VA 20124. Inurnment will take place at Fairfax Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032.