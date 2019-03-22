Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KY EWING Jr..



Ky P. Ewing, Jr.



Died on December 19, 2018, aged 83. The son of K. P. Ewing, Sr. and Sallie Dixon Ewing, he was born in Victoria, Texas on January 7, 1935. He graduated from Baylor University (1956, cum laude) and from the Harvard Law School (1959, cum laude).

Mr. Ewing practiced law in Washington, DC, first as an associate at Covington & Burling (1959-1963), then as a partner of Prather Seeger Doolittle Farmer & Ewing (1963-1977). He served as Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Dept. of Justice from 1978 through 1980. Mr. Ewing thereafter became a partner in Vinson & Elkins until his retirement in 2003, with principal practice areas of antitrust law, international law, and airline law.

Mr. Ewing was a founding member of the Washington Institute of Foreign Affairs, serving as Assistant Secretary and Secretary (1961 through 1999) and on the Board of Directors (1971-2002). Active for many years in leadership of the American Bar Association's Section of Antitrust Law, he served as Chair of the Section (2000-2001). He also served as Co-Chair of the Ditchley (England) Conference on Competition Laws (2001) planning for what is now the International Competition Network (ICN) of competition agencies from over 100 countries. Additional information about his wonderful life may be found at www.josephgawlers.com

Mr. Ewing is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Almuth Rott Ewing, by their three children, Kenneth Ewing (and his wife, Sovaida), Kevin Ewing (and his wife, Alison), and Kathryn Ewing, and by three dearly loved grandchildren, Andrew, Giselle, and Emily.

A memorial service will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Potomac, Maryland, on March 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. He will be buried there in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Johns Hopkins Sydney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, in either case designated for pancreatic cancer research.