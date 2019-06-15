

KYLE RAY BARBEHENN



Of Bowie, MD passed away May 27, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born in Cumberland, MD in 1928. He had a lifelong enthusiasm for natural history, which led to his training in mammalogy (Ph.D., Cornell University, 1955). His early scientific career included studying the invasive rat and shrew populations on the tropical islands of Ponape and Guam, respectively. He later taught animal physiology at the University of Pennsylvania, became the first Director of the Smithsonian's Chesapeake Bay Center, and worked on urban rat issues with Barry Commoner at Washington University (St. Louis, MO). His final position was at the Environmental Protection Agency, where he worked on the regulation of pesticides. He authored approximately 20 research papers, including a study that showed that organic pesticides accumulate in the brains of eagles. Dr. Barbehenn enjoyed tennis, and at the family property near the Appalachian Trail in northern Virginia, enjoyed hunting and growing a wide variety of heirloom apples.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth; his children, Ray (Patricia), Kathy (Wayne), Michael (Jacinda); and grandchildren David, Alton, Sinclair, Rachael and Nicholas. He leaves behind his brother Frank and sister Anna. He was predeceased by his brother Milton.