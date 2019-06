KYLE OLINGER



The members of the Montgomery County Police Alumni Association, Inc. are notified of the death of our brother Kyle Olinger on April 19, 2019.

Brother Olinger's Celebration of Life service with Departmental Honors will be held on June 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School Performing Arts Center, 17301 Old Vic Boulevard, Olney, MD.

Victor Kennedy,

Chaplain