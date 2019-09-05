

Dr. L. Alberto Núñez passed away on September 3, 2019, of cancer.

He was a surgeon who came to the States in 1960 after completing his M.D. at the University of Colombia in BogotÁ. He completed his training as a general surgeon at the Washington Hospital Center, then completed a fellowship and residency in cardiovascular and thoracic surgery under Drs. Michael E. deBakey and Denton A. Cooley at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. He moved to Bethesda and practiced for almost four decades. Dr. Núñez was on the staffs of Holy Cross, Providence, Shady Grove, Suburban, and Washington Adventist hospitals. He was a member of the Montgomery Medical Society, the Pan-American Medical Society, and other professional associations, including the deBakey and Cooley Cardiovascular societies at Baylor. Dr. Núñez dedicated his life to his profession and to the less fortunate, donating operations and visiting nursing homes.

Dr. Núñez leaves behind his devoted wife Anne and his children. A mass will be held in his honor at 12:30 p.m., Saturday at St. Raphael's Church in Rockville. If you would like to make a donation in his name, please consider the Susan G. Komen Society at Sibley Hospital, or a , in lieu of flowers.