L. EDWARD HUNTER
L. Edward Hunter  
On Saturday, November 7, 2020, L. Edward Hunter of Dayton, MD. Beloved husband of the late Nancy Lee Hunter; dear father of Sharon Lee (Roy) Keeny and Thomas Wayne Hunter; cherished grandfather of Shannon, Devin (Chelsea), Vicki (Joe), Kyle and Tyler; loving great grandfather of Corinne and Fiona. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother Ida May Hunter and his 10 siblings. Graveside service and interment will be held at George Washington Cemetery, Adelphi, MD on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. (should you wish, please bring a chair for your use.) Memorial contributions may be made to The Maryland Food Bank. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.hinesrinaldifuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Graveside service
12:30 PM
George Washington Cemetery
