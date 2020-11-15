

L. Roger Mason, Sr.

Of Lake Ridge, VA passed peacefully on November 10, 2020 in Fairfax, VA. He was born on September 23, 1945 in Washington, DC, to Leroy and Marabel Mason of Colesville, MD. The youngest of seven siblings, Roger's childhood was spent on the family farm before moving to Alexandria when he was 13. It was there where he met the love of his life and wife of 56 years-Sandra Gayle Mason (Strickland). He graduated from Randolph-Macon Military Academy in 1964 as a top cadet officer and after marrying, began a long and successful career in the construction business. His career began as an apprentice in the field and culminated as a senior executive with several companies and later a highly sought-after consultant. He was a proud member of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union No. 5 for over 50 years. Roger had a passion for life and gave his all to everything he did. He was a loving husband, devoted father, cherished brother and trusted friend. His many passions included coaching youth sports, tennis, horsemanship, golf, baseball and of course boating. He loved the Chesapeake Bay and spent a lifetime on the water with four generations of his family. A deeply faithful man, he was a member of United Methodist Bethel Church in Woodbridge, VA. He is preceded in death by his father, Leroy W. Mason, Sr., his mother Marabel B. Mason; his brothers Leroy W. Mason, Jr., William B. Mason, Sr., and Otis Mason; his sister Barbara Dodd; and foster brother Larry Smith. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra S. Mason; son L. Roger Mason, Jr.; daughter Heather L. Mason; sisters Hannah Jacobs and Marabel Baker; and grandchildren John P. Mason, Joseph B. Mason, and Caroline E. Mason. He will be buried at Mount Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, VA on November 14, 2020 in a small private service. A celebration of life will be held on a future date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Project Mend-A-House, an organization Roger helped through his church (8787 Commerce Ct, Manassas, VA 20110).



