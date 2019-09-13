The Washington Post

LaCOUNTESS "PENNY" LOMAX

Service Information
Vermont Avenue Baptist Church
1630 Vermont Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vermont Avenue Baptist Church
1630 Vermont Avenue, NW
Washington, DC
Notice
LaCountess M. Lomax "Penny"  

On Saturday, September 7, 2019. She is survived by her devoted children, Edmund C. Carter (Ruth) and Cherryle A. Hooks, grandchildren, Robert W. Goode (Michelle), Anthony C. Carter, and Kelli R. Carter, great-grandchildren, Indigo C. Goode, Robert W. Goode Jr., Ashley R. Carter, Anthony C. Carter Jr., Addison R. Carter, Caleb Dawson and London Dawson; a first cousin Frank R. Sellers (Doris) of Chicago, Illinois, and other family members and friends.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m., at the Vermont Avenue Baptist Church, 1630 Vermont Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20009. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 4001 Suitland Road, Suitland, Maryland 20746.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 13, 2019
