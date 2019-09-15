

LaDonna Coreen Love



LaDonna C. Love passed on August 13, 2019. Family will receive friends at 10 a.m., on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 926 - 11th St. NW, Washington, DC. Memorial service at 11 a.m. The family requests memorial contributions to Howard University in lieu of flowers.

LaDonna is survived by brother, Johnnie Kensley Brown, Jr.; uncles Joseph Love and Wilbert Grandy, Sr.; cousins, Wilbert Grandy, Jr., H. Clifton Grandy, Phyllis Love, Mialan Love, Stanford Love, Timothy Grandy, Eric Love, Chrystal Cunningham, Candace Love, Cheryl Harris, Barry Love, Caralyn Love, and Rev. Harold Love, Jr., as well as godson, Touray Vreeland Holland.