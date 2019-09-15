The Washington Post

LADONNA LOVE

Service Information
Pinckney-Spangler Funeral Home
524 8th Street Northeast
Washington, DC
20002
(202)-544-7720
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
926 - 11th St. NW
Washington, DC
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
926 - 11th St. NW
Washington, DC
LaDonna Coreen Love  

LaDonna C. Love passed on August 13, 2019. Family will receive friends at 10 a.m., on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 926 - 11th St. NW, Washington, DC. Memorial service at 11 a.m. The family requests memorial contributions to Howard University in lieu of flowers.
LaDonna is survived by brother, Johnnie Kensley Brown, Jr.; uncles Joseph Love and Wilbert Grandy, Sr.; cousins, Wilbert Grandy, Jr., H. Clifton Grandy, Phyllis Love, Mialan Love, Stanford Love, Timothy Grandy, Eric Love, Chrystal Cunningham, Candace Love, Cheryl Harris, Barry Love, Caralyn Love, and Rev. Harold Love, Jr., as well as godson, Touray Vreeland Holland.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 15, 2019
