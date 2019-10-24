The Washington Post

LaDONNA RODOCK (1921 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaDONNA RODOCK.
Service Information
Advent Funeral Home
7211 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA
22046
(703)-241-7402
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Epiphany of Our Lord Church
3410 Woodburn Road
Annandale, VA
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord Church
3410 Woodburn Road
Annandale, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

LaDONNA RODOCK  

Of Falls Church, VA passed away on October 21, 2019. LaDonna, daughter of Norman A. and Florence (Wartha) Andersen, was born December 27, 1921 in New Ulm, MN. Predeceased by her late husband John Rodock and her sister, Norma Andersen of Redwood Falls, MN. Survived by her sister, Helen Pagel of New Ulm, MN; children Mary Kulas (Fred), John N. Rodock, Stephen Rodock (Shannon) and Teresa Seay; grandchildren Frances and Kathleen Seay, Jay, Sarah and Sabrina Rodock, Kelly and Shaun Rodock; great-grandson Dominic; and friend Toni Calderone.
 
Viewing Friday, October 25 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3410 Woodburn Road, Annandale, VA, 22003. Divine Liturgy Saturday, October 26 10 a.m. at Epiphany. Burial to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Epiphany of Our Lord Church or Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation, (www.lostdogrescue.org). Arrangements by Advent Funeral & Cremation Services, Falls Church, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.