LaDONNA RODOCK
Of Falls Church, VA passed away on October 21, 2019. LaDonna, daughter of Norman A. and Florence (Wartha) Andersen, was born December 27, 1921 in New Ulm, MN. Predeceased by her late husband John Rodock and her sister, Norma Andersen of Redwood Falls, MN. Survived by her sister, Helen Pagel of New Ulm, MN; children Mary Kulas (Fred), John N. Rodock, Stephen Rodock (Shannon) and Teresa Seay; grandchildren Frances and Kathleen Seay, Jay, Sarah and Sabrina Rodock, Kelly and Shaun Rodock; great-grandson Dominic; and friend Toni Calderone.
Viewing Friday, October 25 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3410 Woodburn Road, Annandale, VA, 22003. Divine Liturgy Saturday, October 26 10 a.m. at Epiphany. Burial to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Epiphany of Our Lord Church or Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation, (www.lostdogrescue.org
). Arrangements by Advent Funeral & Cremation Services, Falls Church, VA.