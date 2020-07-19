

LaDonna Smith "Mickey" (Age 91)

Passed away on July 9, 2020 at VITAS Hospice House in Hernando, Florida. She was born on November 21, 1928 in Columbus, Ohio to Dr. J Rollins and Lucille Eagon McGriff and raised in Northern Virginia. She earned a B.S. in Home Economics from George Washington University in 1950 and lived in the Rockville, Maryland area until 2010. She was an exceptional cook, home decorator, entertainer, and was known for her style. Mickey was a fashion entrepreneur and had a successful business called Ms. Threads and then a flourishing business with Doncaster. Her greatest passion was golf! She belonged to the Columbia Golf and Country Club in Chevy Chase, Maryland for 50 years and the Glen Lakes Golf and Country Club in Weeki Wachee, Florida for more than 20 years. She was active in many social groups and volunteered at her church's Thrift Shop. Mickey had a deep curiosity about life and discoveries new and old. Mickey was well traveled and well read. She was a skilled conversationalist with a wonderful sense of humor. Her positive outlook made her a pleasure to know; she made and maintained great friendships throughout her life. All who knew her will dearly miss her.Mickey was predeceased by her first husband George Kriner (1992) and her second husband George Smith (2011). She is survived by her sister, Lyn Erickson of Maui, Hawaii, niece, Anne Campbell (Mark) of Novi, Michigan, nephew, Stephen Clabuesch (Cecilia Shin) of Santa Cruz, California, and stepson, Andrew Smith (Penny) of Thomasville, Georgia. She also had two great-nephews (Kyle and Sean), one great-niece (Piper), one great-great-niece (Emma) and two grandsons (Griffin and Tyler).Memorial gifts in honor of Mickey may be sent to: St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34606. Mickey will be inurned next to George Kriner at Arlington National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store