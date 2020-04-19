LaJUAN MICHELE EDWARDS
LaJuan Michele Edwards gained her wings on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was the devoted wife of Eugene M. Edwards and loving mother of Marshe' T. Edwards. She is also survived by her mother Betty L. Exum, sister Arneda Sutton, grandmother Elizabeth Brooks, four aunts, one uncle, and many other relatives and friends. Private visitations are being held Saturday, April 25 from 12 noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 26 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visitations are by appointment only. Please contact the Bianchi Funeral Service at (202) 529-5579 for an appointment.