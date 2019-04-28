

Lana L. (Schneider) Pauls

(Age 56)



Of Kensington, MD, passed away in her home on April 9, 2019. Born in Milwaukee, WI, she was the daughter of Lois Schneider (Sinking Spring, PA). Lana graduated from Wilson High School in 1980 and from Penn State in 1984. She went on to earn a Masters Degree in Public Health from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) in 1993.

Lana was a highly respected and sought-after regulatory affairs consultant. She spent 26 years working for the US Food and Drug Administration in various roles; lastly as the Associate Director of Strategic Planning and Quality Management for the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. Following her time at the FDA, she worked as a Director of Global Regulatory Affairs at QuintilesIMS. She then went on to become an independent consultant for the pharmaceutical industry; forming her own company; Regexel, LLC.