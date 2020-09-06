1/1
LANA PENDLETON
Lana Jo Pendleton  
On Sunday, August 30, 2020 First Lady Lana Jo Pendleton entered into eternal rest. She was the devoted wife of Bishop Earnest L. Pendleton and loving mother of Chauncey (Demetria), Craig, and Cilicia Pendleton. She is also survived by three grandchildren, one great grandchild, two sisters, two brothers, her Grace Apostolic Church Family, and many other relatives and friends. Visitations will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. at Grace Apostolic Church, 4417 Dix St NE Washington, DC 20019. Interment Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Services by BIANCHI.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 6, 2020.
