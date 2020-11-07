LANCE JAMES ANTOSZ
Lance James Antosz, of Gaithersburg, MD, on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Born September 9, 1937 in NYC. Served two Navy tours between 1955-65. He was a Reverend for many years with an organization that helped at risk youth in the Wheaton area. Lance is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Pamela (Sciacca) Antosz. He is survived by his brother Mark Antosz (Carrie); sister Candice Antosz (April); nephew Matthew Antosz (Jingyi); niece Jane Greenan (David); great nieces Avalynn Antosz, Audrey and Kelsey Greenan. Graveyard service at Parklawn Memorial Park, 12800 Veirs Mill Rd., Rockville, MD on Sunday, November 8 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org
. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services. www.colefuneral.com