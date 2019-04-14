LANCE ANTONIO WAY, SR. (Age 36)
On April 5, 2019, entered into eternal rest. Survived by loving wife, Danielle Way. Dearly beloved son of Carolyn Kelly and stepfather, Duane Hughley. Also survived six children; one brother, three sisters and his grandmother; a host of relatives and friends. Services will be held Tuesday, April 16. Viewing 10 a.m. Services 11 a.m. at Edgewood Baptist Church, 3408 C St., SE, Washington, DC. Interment to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Services by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.