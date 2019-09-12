LaNette Michelle Mundaray
La Nette Mundaray entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 2, 2019. She is survived by her son, Curtiss Mundaray; daughter, Toni Haynes; two grandchildren, Diyona Mundaray and Skyla Mundaray; sister, Kiion Mundaray; brother, Wayne Mundaray and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She is proceeded in death by her mother, Ellen Mundaray and brother, Eric L. Greene. Ms. Mundaray may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Saturday, September 14 from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Interment is private.