SASSCER Lansdale Ghiselin Sasscer, Jr. Died peacefully at the age of 93 on April 13, 2020 at his family home of generations in Upper Marlboro, MD. Born on September 25, 1926, he was the son of Congressman Lansdale Ghiselin Sasscer, Sr. and Agnes Coffren Sasscer. He attended the local school in Upper Marlboro and later the Episcopal High School in Alexandria, VA. At the age of 17, he joined the US Coast Guard to serve during World War II . In the fall of 1946 he enrolled at the University of Virginia where he served on the Honor Committee and was a member of the fraternity of St. Elmo. He graduated from Virginia in 1950, having completed his first year of law school in an accelerated postwar program. Mr. Sasscer finished his law studies at the University of Maryland in Baltimore, returning to practice law with his father at the firm then known as Sasscer, Clagett and Powers, and later as Sasscer, Clagett, Channing and Bucher, thus beginning a distinguished legal career in Southern Maryland that would span many decades. Mr. Sasscer's sense of civic duty, broad interests, and love of his community were hallmarks of his life during which he served in many roles including representing Prince George's County in the Maryland House of Delegates for two terms from 1955 until 1963, the latter four years of which he was chairman of his delegation. Through the years, while continuing to practice law, Mr. Sasscer served as President of the Bank of Brandywine, President of the Upper Marlboro Lions Club, President of the Marlboro Elementary School PTA, Co-Publisher/Co-Owner of The Enquirer-Gazette, tobacco farmer and member of the Vansville Farmers, and Senior Warden of Trinity Episcopal Church. Although a loyal member of many fraternal and patriotic organizations, Mr. Sasscer often said that the greatest honor of his life was marrying Anne Green Mackall of The Plains, VA, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Green Mackall, Sr. He was the father of three devoted daughters, Rebecca Mackall Sasscer Henderson, Anne Lansdale Sasscer Newman, and Molly Ghiselin Sasscer Kanellos. Mr. Sasscer was predeceased by his two sisters, Agnes Lansdale "Dolly" Clagett and Lucy Clagett Sanders of Upper Marlboro. Mr. Sasscer is survived by his beloved wife of more than 64 years, three daughters, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, all of whom gave him great joy. They are the children of Rebecca Mackall Sasscer Henderson and Fraser Cummins Henderson, Sr.: Fraser Cummins Henderson, Jr. (Betsy) and their daughter Phoebe Maynadier Henderson of Charleston, SC and Upper Marlboro; Lansdale Ghiselin Sasscer Henderson (Cécile) and their son Louis Ghiselin Saturnin Henderson of Washington, DC; and Landon Carter Henderson (Meghan) of Washington, DC; the children of Anne Lansdale Newman and John Winslow Newman, Sr.: John Winslow Newman, Jr. and Carter Lansdale Newman of Philadelphia, PA; and the children of Molly Ghiselin Sasscer Kanellos and George John Kanellos: John Hill Carter Kanellos of Upper Marlboro and Anne Hamilton Dulany Kanellos of Charleston, SC and Upper Marlboro. He is additionally survived by his brother-in-law, Charles Green Mackall, Jr. and wife Mary LeJeune Mackall, and by his Mackall, Sanders and Clagett nephews and nieces to whom he was devoted. Mr. Sasscer will be remembered by his family as a man of integrity who was kind and courteous to all. In accordance with the Governor's request, there will be no visitors. A very small private service and burial will be held. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, any memorials be given to Trinity Episcopal Church (P.O. Box 187, 14515 Church Street, Upper Marlboro, MD 20773). Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 19, 2020

