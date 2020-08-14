KINNE LARA ROSEL KINNE On Friday, July 31, 2020, Lara Rosel Kinne passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the young age of 34, the result of an undetected brain aneurysm. Lara was born third of four daughters to Beth and Bill Kinne on August 8, 1985 in Fabius, NY. Lara grew up in Syracuse, NY and was a proud graduate of Corcoran High School. She went on to earn her bachelor's degree in Political Science and Latin American Studies from Boston College and her master's degree in Latin American Studies from Georgetown University. In between her undergraduate and masters degrees she volunteered with the FrancisCorps in Costa Rica. Lara lived to serve others. She worked tirelessly on behalf of immigrant/refugee and other marginalized communities, including her most recent job at the Aspen Institute as a Senior Program Associate in the Latinos and Society Program. She loved to travel and cherished her time spent in Spain, Chile and Costa Rica. Lara is survived by her husband, Mark Dickas; her parents, Beth and Bill; her sisters, Sophie, Amaris and Hanna (Jay); her nieces, Camille and Adele, many cousins, aunts and uncles. She will be deeply missed by her cat, Beezus. All of whom will continue to remind her daughter, Elena, (born September 18, 2019) that Lara loved her more than anything, and had dedicated her life to her in their painfully brief time together in this world. Lara and Mark were married April 27, 2018 at Holy Comforter-St. Cyprian Catholic Church in Washington, DC, where they resided. Theybegan dating after a long friendship and enjoyed road cycling, going on hikes and playing in recreational sports leagues together. Lara inspired Mark to be a better parent, and he hopes to continue her habits cooking nutritious meals for Elena, singing to her and reading her bedtime stories for years to come. Lara claimed that her favorite move was "What About Bob?" Her actual favorite move was "Weekend at Bernie's". Lara loved to spend time with her family, like watching movies together and playing Pitch and board grams. Her nieces will miss their Auntie - she deeply loved her Camille and Adele. Her friends and family will dearly miss the little things, like phone calls and video chats, because she was the best listener. Lara knew what gifts to give, what words to say, and how to make the people in her life feel loved. She was an animal lover and regularly advocated that she and her husband adopt every dog at the Humane Rescue Alliance. Lara did adopt a beautiful foster cat, who she named after one of favorite characters from literature, Beezus Quimby. Beverly Cleary was Lara's favorite author-her books were full of characters who were strong, intelligent and genuine - just like she was. Lara's family will make sure Elena becomes well acquainted with Beezus and Ramona Plans are being made to safely honor Lara's life and memory in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lara to the Ethiopian Community Development Council (Arlington, VA), to which Lara and Mark devoted much of their time working with the refugee community. Plans are being made to safely honor Lara's life and memory in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lara to the Ethiopian Community Development Council (Arlington, VA), to which Lara and Mark devoted much of their time working with the refugee community.



