1/1
LARA KINNE
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINNE LARA ROSEL KINNE On Friday, July 31, 2020, Lara Rosel Kinne passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the young age of 34, the result of an undetected brain aneurysm. Lara was born third of four daughters to Beth and Bill Kinne on August 8, 1985 in Fabius, NY. Lara grew up in Syracuse, NY and was a proud graduate of Corcoran High School. She went on to earn her bachelor's degree in Political Science and Latin American Studies from Boston College and her master's degree in Latin American Studies from Georgetown University. In between her undergraduate and masters degrees she volunteered with the FrancisCorps in Costa Rica. Lara lived to serve others. She worked tirelessly on behalf of immigrant/refugee and other marginalized communities, including her most recent job at the Aspen Institute as a Senior Program Associate in the Latinos and Society Program. She loved to travel and cherished her time spent in Spain, Chile and Costa Rica. Lara is survived by her husband, Mark Dickas; her parents, Beth and Bill; her sisters, Sophie, Amaris and Hanna (Jay); her nieces, Camille and Adele, many cousins, aunts and uncles. She will be deeply missed by her cat, Beezus. All of whom will continue to remind her daughter, Elena, (born September 18, 2019) that Lara loved her more than anything, and had dedicated her life to her in their painfully brief time together in this world. Lara and Mark were married April 27, 2018 at Holy Comforter-St. Cyprian Catholic Church in Washington, DC, where they resided. Theybegan dating after a long friendship and enjoyed road cycling, going on hikes and playing in recreational sports leagues together. Lara inspired Mark to be a better parent, and he hopes to continue her habits cooking nutritious meals for Elena, singing to her and reading her bedtime stories for years to come. Lara claimed that her favorite move was "What About Bob?" Her actual favorite move was "Weekend at Bernie's". Lara loved to spend time with her family, like watching movies together and playing Pitch and board grams. Her nieces will miss their Auntie - she deeply loved her Camille and Adele. Her friends and family will dearly miss the little things, like phone calls and video chats, because she was the best listener. Lara knew what gifts to give, what words to say, and how to make the people in her life feel loved. She was an animal lover and regularly advocated that she and her husband adopt every dog at the Humane Rescue Alliance. Lara did adopt a beautiful foster cat, who she named after one of favorite characters from literature, Beezus Quimby. Beverly Cleary was Lara's favorite author-her books were full of characters who were strong, intelligent and genuine - just like she was. Lara's family will make sure Elena becomes well acquainted with Beezus and Ramona Plans are being made to safely honor Lara's life and memory in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lara to the Ethiopian Community Development Council (Arlington, VA), to which Lara and Mark devoted much of their time working with the refugee community. Plans are being made to safely honor Lara's life and memory in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lara to the Ethiopian Community Development Council (Arlington, VA), to which Lara and Mark devoted much of their time working with the refugee community.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
50 entries
August 13, 2020
Dear Kinne family
Im so truly sorry to hear about Lara
Kim Thibault and family
Kimberly Thibault
Friend
August 13, 2020
Bill, Beth and family,
We are saddened to hear of your tremendous loss. We never had the pleasure of meeting Lara, but she sounds like she was an amazing, compassionate, and accomplished young woman. Our sincerest condolences.
Glenn and B Murdock
Neighbor
August 13, 2020
Lara was one of the most intelligent people I've ever met. If I ever got to vote for "Most Likely to Change The World" when we were kids, she would have been the hand down choice. Condolences to all of her family and friends. She was a very special person.
Dave Dorfer
Friend
August 13, 2020
Lara was such a special person. She will be greatly missed. My heart goes out to you.
Meagan Reed
Friend
August 13, 2020
Bill & Beth,

Our deepest condolences on the untimely passing of your daughter Lara. May you find comfort in pleasant memories of your amazing daughter.
George and Dorothy Matthews
August 13, 2020
Beth & Bill-

Our deepest apologies on the loss of your daughter. Thinking & praying for you and your family during this difficult time.

Sincerely,
Ryan & Kate
Ryan & Kate McMahon
Friend
August 13, 2020
Beth and Bill,
We are so sorry to hear of Lara’s passing. We’re praying for peace and comfort for you and the entire family during this very difficult time. Our thoughts are with you all.
With deepest sympathy
Bob and Terri Adamy
Bob Adamy
Friend
August 13, 2020
At a loss for words. Years and miles drew us apart, but Lara's bright light left a lasting impression. Deepest condolences to the Kinne and Dickas families.
Joelle Dougherty
Friend
August 13, 2020
I am so very sorry for your terrible loss. I wish peace for your family as you move through this difficult time.
Jess Benedetto
August 13, 2020
My sincere condolences. That was the sweetest obituary I have read in a long time. It made me laugh, made me smile, made me cry. I'm so sorry for your loss. What a beautiful life.
Acquaintance
August 13, 2020
On my very first day of teaching at Corcoran High School, 20 years ago next month, I met Lara, a student in my very first class there. Lara challenged me with her intelligence and imagination, and inspired me with her dedication and selflessness, and she absolutely was a part of what pressed me down the road I have traveled myself. The lives Lara has touched are myriad and the positive impacts she has had on others have been as well. As we crossed paths randomly over the last two decades, two things always remained constant: no matter how many thousands of faces I have gotten to know, Lara was a joy to run into again and again, and every time I did, I learned about another things she was doing at the moment in service to and caring for other people.

All our love to the wonderful Kinnes and to Elena and Mark; we hurt for your loss but also celebrate the treasured person Lara has been in our world.
Greg J. Hipius (and Pam and Teddy)
Teacher
August 13, 2020
Bill,Beth and Family, May you take comfort in knowing our Lord is holding Lara in his arms. He will watch over her as she is watching over you and the family. Our prayers of strength and love are with you.
Tom and Suzanne Thompson
Friend
August 13, 2020
Mark & Elena, Beth, Bill and Family,
you are all in my thoughts, and praying for peace knowing Lara is with our heavenly Father.
Kathy Taylor
Friend
August 13, 2020
Bill and Beth,
We are so very sorry to hear about Lara. She was a beautiful person inside and out. Sending you and your family love and prayers of strength.
Sue and Eric Stanczyk
August 13, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and condolences and to all the Kinne Family.
Will and Jen Curry
Family
August 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ana Rita Ram&#237;rez Azofeifa
Friend
August 13, 2020
To Bill, Beth, my deepest sympathy and condolences and to all the Kinne Family.
William
Family
August 13, 2020
Dear Kinne family I surely feel your sorrow.
John and nancy gandino
Friend
August 13, 2020
Dear Bill, Beth, Hannah and family,
We are so sorry for your heartbreaking loss. Please know we are thinking and praying for you during this difficult time.
Kathy Dougherty & Jim Gollegly
Kathy Dougherty
August 13, 2020
Im so sorry Lara was a very good friend she will be deeply missed m
Stephanie Colomb
Friend
August 13, 2020
Dear Bill and Beth and all Kenne Family.......

We are so sorry to hear about your daughter.Our prayers are with you.
Paul and Madeline Bourbonnais and Family
Family
August 13, 2020
Dear Beth and Bill,
Deepest sympathy on the loss of your daughter.
Sincerely, Bill and Anne Ball
Bill and Anne Ball
Friend
August 13, 2020
Bill, Beth, Mark and family,
Words cannot express how deeply saddened we are for your loss. Lara shared her kind, thoughtful, caring presence, her sense of humor, her rock solid friendship and love for family and friends with us through her decades long friendship with Hillary. When your children’s friends feel like part of your family, through that connection, we also share their joys and their sorrows. Life situations and geography may have separated our girls but their friendship kept them close. Lara will forever be in our hearts. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.

With heartfelt condolences,
Mary and Steve Gotham
Friend
August 13, 2020
To Bill, Beth and Mark my deepest sympathy and condolences and to all the Klnne Family.
Colleen Ethier
Family
August 13, 2020
We offer our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the Kinne family. Lara was a beautiful person and will be missed greatly by many. Please know that she and her entire family are in our prayers.
Judy and Mark Gotham
Acquaintance
August 13, 2020
I am so deeply sorry to hear about your great loss! Please know that my thoughts are with all of you! What a beautiful remembrance for a beautiful soul. Peace and love!
Jess S Butler
Classmate
August 13, 2020
Bill, Beth and family. Please know that we hold you all in our thoughts, prayers and hearts. Lara was like no other.
Hugs....Carol & Bill Sutliff
Carol Sutliff
Friend
August 13, 2020
Lara was one of the sweetest, kindest, most giving students I have ever known at Corcoran! She was surely a bright light on Earth and will continue to be such a light guiding us from Heaven! My prayers and deepest sympathy are with her family.
Melody Mariani
Teacher
August 13, 2020
Lara was one of the kindest, sweetest, most giving student I ever met at Corcoran High School. She was a light that will truly be missed on Earth, but who will absolutely continue to guide us all from Heaven!
Melody Mariani
Teacher
August 13, 2020
I didn't have the honour to meet Lara, but I have had the pleasure to meet her cousin Sandra, a so caring young lady. After reading this text, I am pretty sure God called Lara too soon for some important, unknown reason. I wish I could send you the medicine that could heal all this sadness and grief in your hearts, but at least keep in your mind God has welcomed the brightest star that will guide her baby Elena and her husband's lives. My warmest hug for you all.
Natalia Orme&#241;o
August 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Heaven's a better place with her there.
Ron & Teresa DeRollo
Friend
August 12, 2020
Bill, Beth, Mark, & family;
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Prayers.
William & Geraldine Moriarity
Family
August 12, 2020
Beth, Bill & Family,
We are so sorry for your loss. Lara was such a beautiful & selfless young woman. You are all in our thoughts & prayers.
Dan & Kelly Mahar & Family
Kelly Mahar
August 12, 2020
Billy and Beth, words cannot express the sorrow we feel for you and your dear family. Lara was a beautiful and gentle soul which will shine bright forever in our hearts. Rick and I send you our love and comfort during this most difficult time. May she fly with the Angels.
Love Rick and Joanne
Joanne Fanto
Friend
August 12, 2020
Bill and Beth,
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Marty and I are so very sorry to hear about the sudden death of your Lara. I remember all the Kinne girls ay Clary MS. Your girls were always kind full of grace and wisdom . You must be so proud of them all. We should not have to bury our children. We are so sorry for your loss and hope your memories will help sustain you all. God bless you and your family.
Cathy & Marty Byrne
Friend
August 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Marty and I are so sorry to hear about the sudden death of your daughter Lara. May your memories help you through this difficult time. We should not have to bury our children. God bless you all.
Cathy & Marty Byrne
Friend
August 12, 2020
Dear Bill, Beth, Mark and Kinne family; I grieve with all of you. May your Faith be a consolation at this extremely sad time. Her loss will be felt by so many as she lived her life for others. God bless.
Cassie Moriarty Doherty
Cassie Doherty
Family
August 12, 2020
Beth, Bill, Hanna ( Jay, Camille and Adele)Amaris, Sophie, Mark and baby Elena so very sorry. What a shining light Lara is, sweet, brilliant, thoughtful and a true champion to the underprivileged. Many are praying for all of you .
Love,
Aunt Lisa, Uncle Jim
Cameron, Ryan and Carolyn
Lisa Deordio
August 12, 2020
We met Lara when she was in Franciscorp and came to the Monastery of Saint Clare in Chesterfield, NJ May Lara now intercede for those she loved as she is no in His presence. May God be with you all.
Sister Florence Vales
Friend
August 12, 2020
Dear Family of Lara,
We met Lara when she was part of the Franciscorp group and the group came to the Monastery of Saint Clare in Chesterfield, NJ . all the Sisters are praying for the family and may Lara now intercede for her loved ones as she is now in His presence. god be with the family.
Sister Florence Vales
Friend
August 12, 2020
What a beautiful tribute to a remarkable person. Sending our deepest condolences to the entire Kinne family and all those who loved Lara. You are in our thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.
Helen and Mike Bolen
Friend
August 12, 2020
We are so sorry for your great loss. No words can ease your sorrow at this time. Please know we are thinking and praying for you.

Pat and Marnie Moriarty
Michael and Florence Moriarty
John and Laurie Moriarty
Michael Moriarty
Family
August 12, 2020
Lara was both beautiful and brilliant. But most of all she showed grace and love to everyone.
Patricia Lane
Family
August 12, 2020
Lara was a great example of brilliance , love and grace.
Patricia Lane
Family
August 12, 2020
A beautiful tribute to s beautiful woman . We knew her best in her very young years . She is unforgettable . Sending love and prayers to the entire family
John and Chris palmisano
Friend
August 12, 2020
On behalf of the volunteers, alumni and the entire FrancisCorps family, I want to express our deepest condolences for the loss of Lara. Please know you are all in our prayers.
Alexander LaPoint
Friend
August 12, 2020
I am so sorry for you loss and assure you of the Friars’ prayers.
Friar Rick Riccioli
Friend
August 12, 2020
To Bill and Beth Kinne, Hanna, Amaris, and Sophie

I am so sorry to hear about Lara's passing. A great student, a great person. Remembering our trip in 2000 to Albany, it was such a pleasure to have her in my class at Clary Middle School. Her resume paints a picture of what a truly giving person she was and the memories she created for all who knew her. Please accept my sincerest condolences.

Rich Cifra
Rich Cifra
August 12, 2020
I am so very sorry. Lara was truly an amazing woman and such a good friend. May God bless her and her wonderful husband Mark and beautiful daughter Elana. My love, support and prayers ,,, Brother Jim Moore, OFM Conv

Brother Jim Moore, OFM Conv
Friend
August 12, 2020
I'm extremely sorry for your loss. Please accept my deepest condolences. Lara was such a positive influence in the world. Her family wishes in lieu of flowers to contribute to the ECDC is a perfect representation of her character and selflessness. Although the time that I spent with Lara was brief, it was an extreme pleasure to meet and spend time with her.

On behalf of Laura Kinne and Mark Dickas, friends of Lara and the Kinne family pulled together and made a contribution to the ECDC.

Sincerely,

Paul and Jamie Harty
Ian and Deborah Starowicz
Rob and Colleen Martin
Pat and Kayla Liszewski
Kevin and Kendra Torrick
Bri and Sean Murphy
Jen and Pat Montague
Jaime and Sean Carrol
Jason and Laura Williams
Tim and Nell Killoran
Tim Killoran
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved