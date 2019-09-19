The Washington Post

Larence Dunson

Service Information
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
From the Heart Church Ministries
5055 Allentown Rd.
Suitland, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
From the Heart Church Ministries
5055 Allentown Rd.
Suitland, MD
View Map
Passed in peace on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the age of 65. Larence was preceded in death by his parents, George and Louise Dunson. He is survived by his sister Debra Reid; four children, Damon, Nakessha, Kenton and Ja'Mahl; grandchildren, Dajon, Elijah, Jayden Delilah and Dallas as well as cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, September 20, 2019 at From the Heart Church Ministries, 5055 Allentown Rd. Suitland, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment private. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 19, 2019
