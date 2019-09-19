Larence dunson
Passed in peace on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the age of 65. Larence was preceded in death by his parents, George and Louise Dunson. He is survived by his sister Debra Reid; four children, Damon, Nakessha, Kenton and Ja'Mahl; grandchildren, Dajon, Elijah, Jayden Delilah and Dallas as well as cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, September 20, 2019 at From the Heart Church Ministries, 5055 Allentown Rd. Suitland, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment private. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.