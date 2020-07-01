

LARISSA JANIW-FONTANA

Of Potomac, MD passed into the hands of God on June 2, 2020. Her parents fled Ukraine's Communist and Nazi persecution with her during WWII. They found refuge in displaced persons camps in Germany and Austria. The Janiw family settled in New Jersey where Larissa attended Caldwell College and later earned a Ph.D in Developmental Biology at Catholic University of America. Larissa was a Fulbright Scholar, completing her Ph.D research at the University of Bern, Switzerland. She was an accomplished pianist and taught Ukrainian at the Taras Shevenko School of Ukrainian Studies for more than 25 years. Although Larissa suffered from Alzheimer's Disease for more than ten years, she still maintained a love and warmth to socialize with friends and family. Throughout her life, she was an activist for Ukrainian democracy; demonstrating for Ukrainian independence, Children of Chernobyl, Russian suppression of Ukraine, and many other human rights causes. She founded the Ukrainian-American Community Network. They filed and won a defamation lawsuit against CBS's 60 minutes program for a documentary on Ukraine. Larissa's love for Ukrainian culture, her church and family was limitless. She is survived by her husband, Don; children Don S. (Erin), Roman, Tamara (Jacob), Nina, Adrian; and six grandchildren, Fulton, Andrew, Josephine, Stella, Cecelia, and Blaise. Funeral services were held at St. Andrew's Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery in Bound Brook, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Larissa Fontana Memorial/Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church, 16631 New Hampshire Ave. Silver Springs, MD 20905



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store