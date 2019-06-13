

LARRY L. BRUNSON, SR.



Larry L. Brunson, Sr. quietly and peacefully slipped into eternal rest at his home on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Fairmont Heights, Maryland. Larry L. Brunson, the seventh child of the late General Mack Brunson and Aggie (Douglas) Brunson was born on July 27, 1937, in Hamlet, North Carolina. In 1956, Larry graduated from Monroe Avenue High School in Hamlet, NC. All of Larry's siblings preceded him in death: General M. Brunson Jr., Crenetha Brunson, Franklin Douglas Brunson, William Herbert Brunson, Pecolia (Brunson) Haith, Trevolia (Brunson) Johnson, Robert L. Brunson, and Lendo DeWitt Brunson. After a brief stay in New York City, Larry moved to Washington D.C. where he began his career with Safeway Inc. In August 1966, Larry married the former Geraldine "Gerri" Bailey of Greensboro, NC. They enjoyed 28 years of marriage until her death on November 9, 1994. Larry and Gerri Brunson were blessed with two children: Eve and L. Lee Brunson Jr. Larry retired from Safeway Inc. after 36 years of service in 1992. In April 1996, Larry married Cynthia (Campbell) Jones of Washington, DC. He leaves to mourn his wife, Cynthia Brunson; daughter Eve Larrie Brunson-Pitt (Carl M. Pitt); son L. Lee Brunson Jr.; grandson Christian Alexander Brunson Princler; step granddaughter Madison Z. Pitt; two adult step children Sheila (Craig) Turner, Keith Jones, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Visitation and funeral services were held for Mr. Brunson at Zion Baptist Church, 4850 Blagden Avenue NW, Washington DC 20011 on Thursday, June 6, 2019.