Larry Davis
1943 - 2020
Larry E. Davis  
Larry Edward Davis - June 9, 1943 - July 15, 2020 - a resident of Hernando, FL, died suddenly after a very brief illness. Larry was born in St. Petersburg FL, and moved to the Washington, DC area in 1963. Larry retired from the Prince George's County Maryland Public School District in 2009 and relocated to Hernando, FL in 2015. Larry is survived by his wife Lucille "Betty" Davis; son Quentin Davis (Clara); sisters Jerri Williams (Reginald), Francine Green; brother Andrew Williams, and five treasured grandchildren along with other family and friends. Larry was an extraordinary and passionate husband, father, great jazz trumpet player anddedicated educational leader. Larry's online funeral service, at the Smith Funeral Home, in St.Petersburg, FL, is scheduled for Saturday, July 25 at 1:30 p.m. The following is the link forthe streaming service: larryedwarddavis.com.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
July 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy and prayers are with the family of Larry
Denis M. Smith
Friend
July 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Larry Davis. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you.
Psalm 9417-19
N. Persaud
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
My love and prayers are with Lucille and the family - I knew Larry as being a gentle man and he will be missed
Ilse Miles
Friend
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Smith Funeral Home
July 22, 2020
Only met him once a real gentleman It was a pleasure to meet him.
Roger & Joyce Cullen
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Davis Family for the loss of your loved one, Larry Edward, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
