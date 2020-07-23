Larry E. Davis
Larry Edward Davis - June 9, 1943 - July 15, 2020 - a resident of Hernando, FL, died suddenly after a very brief illness. Larry was born in St. Petersburg FL, and moved to the Washington, DC area in 1963. Larry retired from the Prince George's County Maryland Public School District in 2009 and relocated to Hernando, FL in 2015. Larry is survived by his wife Lucille "Betty" Davis; son Quentin Davis (Clara); sisters Jerri Williams (Reginald), Francine Green; brother Andrew Williams, and five treasured grandchildren along with other family and friends. Larry was an extraordinary and passionate husband, father, great jazz trumpet player anddedicated educational leader. Larry's online funeral service, at the Smith Funeral Home, in St.Petersburg, FL, is scheduled for Saturday, July 25 at 1:30 p.m. The following is the link forthe streaming service: larryedwarddavis.com
.