

LARRY THOMAS DOWNEY August 8, 1961~September 28, 2020

The Downey family mourns the unexpected passing of their patriarch. He is survived by mother Annie Ruth Wright, wife Tawanna Downey, father of Gregory Williams, Anisha Downey, Quinton Downey, and stepfather to Tamica, Tarnisha, and Tiara Burno. He leaves behind two grandchildren, two brothers, five sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive guests during visitation on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. at J.B Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD, followed by interment in National Harmony Memorial Park in Hyattsville.



