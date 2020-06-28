LARRY EDWARDS



Larry Elgin Edwards (Age 72)

Of Fairfax, Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Wednesday, June 24 in Aldie, Virginia. Larry was the owner of AAA Disposal and co-owner of American Disposal.Larry is well-known for his work ethic and his generosity.Larry is survived by his wife, sister, 7 children, and 14 grandchildren (with two on the way).Larry was a father, husband, brother, uncle, grandaddy, friend, generous employer and was loved by many. He will be sorely missed. Graveside service on July 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Capital Caring Adler Center in Aldie, Virginia.



