LARRY EDWARDS
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LARRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Larry Elgin Edwards (Age 72)  
Of Fairfax, Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Wednesday, June 24 in Aldie, Virginia. Larry was the owner of AAA Disposal and co-owner of American Disposal.Larry is well-known for his work ethic and his generosity.Larry is survived by his wife, sister, 7 children, and 14 grandchildren (with two on the way).Larry was a father, husband, brother, uncle, grandaddy, friend, generous employer and was loved by many. He will be sorely missed. Graveside service on July 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Capital Caring Adler Center in Aldie, Virginia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home Of Leesburg - Leesburg
201 Edwards Ferry Road NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
(703) 777-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
24 entries
June 28, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Chrisi & Roger Radcliff
Coworker
June 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Larry Edwards. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
N. Persaud
Neighbor
June 28, 2020
A very honorable man who will be missed by many. God bless him and his family.
Barry Strano
Acquaintance
June 27, 2020
My you Rest In Peace. God Bless You.
Carol Jane Weeks
Family
June 27, 2020
So sorry to hear he has passed. Larry was the nicest guy I knew in high school. He knew everyone. I was just a freshman when he was a senior, I was just a little sister but he made friends with me. He was always happy to see you! Rest In Peace Larry this earth and your many friends will miss you.
Carol Clayton
Friend
June 27, 2020
Ronnie Slingerman
June 27, 2020
Our deepest sympathies go to the entire Edwards family. Larry was a great man and great supporter of Madison HS and in particular the sport of wrestling as well as football and all of the Atlantic program. In Addition to being an dedicated, successful businessman he was one of the most supportive parents of his kids Ive ever had the pleasure of knowing. He will be greatly missed.
Charlie & Penny Ostlund & family
Charlie Ostlund
Friend
June 27, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Larrys passing. I have fond memories of his fun personality and his friendly smile. May you rest in peace.
Pam (Hoffman) Sears
Family
June 27, 2020
He had very productive and rewarding life! Always remember good times with my Aunt and Uncle and cousins
FRANK HOFFMAN
Family
June 26, 2020
Im so sorry to hear of Larrys passing. I have fond memories of him from growing up across the street on Scott Drive. Peace and prayers go to all of you.
Steve Burke
Neighbor
June 26, 2020
Larry was a High School classmate and all around nice guy. RIP LARRY.
Dennis Kielsgard
Friend
June 26, 2020
What a great guy!
Kate Sedlar
Friend
June 26, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this, my thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Kymberly Holloman Davis
Friend
June 26, 2020
Losing our family memories is hard. Regret that distance kept us from keeping in touch but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and the family in prayers these hard days to come
Jerry and Shirley Edwards
Family
June 26, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Nancy Barton
Friend
June 26, 2020
So sorry to hear this. What a great guy. We hung out a lot together our sophomore year - just a group of us walking around together. I remember one of my friends ran into him at the Circle where he announced he had bought his first truck. Definitely ahead of his time with all the new Hoa communities in the County needing trash service. What a legacy both personally and professionally he created.

Rita Hysmith (van Reuth) 67.
Rita van Reuth
Friend
June 26, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Remember all the Great memories you have and he will always be with you. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Blaine DesCombes
June 26, 2020
Great man. Great leader.
My deepest condolences for the family.
Dan Punchak
Friend
June 26, 2020
May you rest in peace.
Denny McInturff
June 26, 2020
Larry was my classmate at Fairfax High. Im truly sorry to hear this. My regards to his family and he will be missed.
Chuck Robbins
Friend
June 26, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Becky Munson
Acquaintance
June 26, 2020
My sincere condolences for the loss of such a good man. To his family and friends, Larry will be irreplaceable and remembered forever.
My prayers and thoughts are with you all.
Becky Munson
Acquaintance
June 26, 2020
I am going to miss my Brother so much. He would call me every Saturday or Sunday. God please take care of him. His Wife and kids and grandchildren and Dear Friends are going to miss the King of Trash. But Don will be so happy to share Trash Talk again with him. I'm sure they both missed each other so much. I love you Larry RIP
Winnie
June 26, 2020
Respect for a Icon of the Industry.... your gift to the Waste World has not gone unforseen. i want to continue to always thank you for the Dinner with me when i start my business 29 years ago. RIH...
Willie Goode
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved