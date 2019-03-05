LARRY EUGENE JOHNSON, JR.
On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, Larry Eugene Johnson, Jr. of Clinton, MD was called to rest. He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Larry and Monica Johnson; three sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church of Clinton, 9107 Pineview Ln., Clinton, MD, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.