It pains me greatly to tell you that Larry Gaughan died of melanoma on June 23, 2019.

As a lawyer, family mediator, and especially as a husband, Larry's favorite topic was probably SIX COMPONENTS OF A GREAT MARRIAGE (As his wife I was surely the beneficiary). He wrote extensively about adaptability in marriage, marital responsibility, marriage as a partnership and the role of self esteem in marriage.

Lest you think "Here is a man thinking great thoughts as he rocks". Not at all. This is the same man who bicycled 390 miles (much of it with a flat tire and in the rain) across the mountains of Montana in 4 ½ days to attend his 50th high school reunion.

Larry was admitted to the Montana State Bar in 1957 and to the Virginia State Bar in 1967. Following a tour of duty in the Air Force as judge advocate in Texas, Turkey and France he obtained his LL.M and was asked to teach at UVA. He did so for seven years.

In 1979, Larry was selected as "Scholar in Residence" at Georgetown University Family Center. He integrated his studies with mediation and soon opened his own mediation practice calling it, "FAMILY MEDIATION OF GREATER WASHINGTON".

Larry's work has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, USA Today and Virginia Laywers Weekly.

Memorial services will be held at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Sunday June 30 at 2 p.m.

Any donations to be made in Larry's name should be made to