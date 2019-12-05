

Larry Thomas Greco (Age 93)



Passed away on December 1, 2019 at his residence in Alexandria, VA. He was born in Piedmont, West Virginia but resided in the Washington, DC metropolitan area for 50+ years. He worked in the IRS 30+ years and was a Passed away on December 1, 2019 at his residence in Alexandria, VA. He was born in Piedmont, West Virginia but resided in the Washington, DC metropolitan area for 50+ years. He worked in the IRS 30+ years and was a WWII Navy veteran. Larry was a graduate of the University of West Virginia and a member of the Lions Club, the Boys Town Organization, as well as the American Legion.

Larry is preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Hamilton. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Marlene Greco. He is also survived by his daughters Denise Williams, Jeanne Simms, and Kathleen Thompson; and his six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on December 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home in Alexandria, VA. A funeral service will be held on December 9 at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home. A committal service will follow at Mt. Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, VA.