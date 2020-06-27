LARRY HOLTZ



Larry Robert Holtz (Age 74)

Of LaPlata, Maryland, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Barbara Anne Loveless Holtz; three daughters, Anne Holtz Schmick, Megan Hamilton, and Emily Caesar; seven grandsons; and three sisters.Larry was born on August 21, 1945, in Albert Lea, Minnesota. He attended Surrattsville High School; the University of Maryland, College Park; and Chaminade College of Honolulu, Hawaii. He joined the Air Force immediately after college and was stationed at Air Force OSI Headquarters in Washington, DC. He attended George Washington University School of Law in Washington, DC, and earned his Juris Doctor from University of Baltimore School of Law.He was appointed Administrative Judge, District Court of Maryland, District 4 (Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary's Counties) in 1988. He later served as Court Liaison for the Office of Child Support Enforcement, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, until his retirement. Ever athletic, Larry played football in high school and college, surfed, and was always a great dancer. A longtime Terrapin Club member, he loved attending University of Maryland football and basketball games. He also enjoyed playing pitch and golfing with friends, and was never lacking for a quick pun, a witty anecdote, or an abundance of hospitality.Private services will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at St. Ignatius - Chapel Point, Port Tobacco, MD. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions in Larry's memory to the developmentally disabled residents of Holy Angels School, 10450 Ellerbe Road, Shreveport, Louisiana, 71106.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store