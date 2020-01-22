

LARRY JEWELER



On January 18, 2020, Larry Jeweler of Rockville, MD, cherished husband of Sue Jeweler, loving father of Brie Jeweler-Bentz, exceptional grandfather of Alexis Bentz, and brother of Steven Jeweler, passed away. A beloved high school teacher and administrator, he became a Hearing Officer for the Superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools after his retirement. He was an avid world traveler and a supporter of the arts.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Home, 300 W Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28 just off I-270), Rockville, MD 20850. Interment private.