LARRY JEWELER

Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD
20850-2805
(301)-762-3939
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850-2805
LARRY JEWELER  

On January 18, 2020, Larry Jeweler of Rockville, MD, cherished husband of Sue Jeweler, loving father of Brie Jeweler-Bentz, exceptional grandfather of Alexis Bentz, and brother of Steven Jeweler, passed away. A beloved high school teacher and administrator, he became a Hearing Officer for the Superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools after his retirement. He was an avid world traveler and a supporter of the arts.
 
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Home, 300 W Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28 just off I-270), Rockville, MD 20850. Interment private. Please sign the family online guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 22, 2020
