LARRY JOSEPH

Notice
LARRY M. JOSEPH  

Died suddenly on Friday, October 25, 2019 while in Israel. Beloved husband of Phoebe Joseph; devoted father of Andrew Joseph (Nikki) and Charles Joseph (Michelle); loving brother of Jordan Joseph (Linda), Richard Joseph (Carey) and Elaine Abramson (Floyd); cherished grandfather of Zach and Gray Joseph; and several loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A chapel service will be held Thursday, October 31, 10 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD 20832. The family will be receiving Thursday following the interment from 1 to 4 p.m. in the community room at The Carleton in Chevy Chase. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Council for the Aging or the Children's Cardiomyopathy Foundation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 29, 2019
Funeral Home Details