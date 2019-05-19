Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Notice

KRUG Larry Lee Krug (Age 81) Passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his home in Derwood, MD after a brief illness. Born in Rockford, IL in 1938, Larry was the son of Milton Krug (d. 1995) and Anita Krug, née Bates (d. 2002), and brother of Gary (d. 2015). Growing up in Rockford's farm country, Larry was very much involved in 4-H and school, and was voted student body president at Winnebago High School where he graduated in 1956. After serving in the U.S. www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com

KRUG Larry Lee Krug (Age 81) Passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his home in Derwood, MD after a brief illness. Born in Rockford, IL in 1938, Larry was the son of Milton Krug (d. 1995) and Anita Krug, née Bates (d. 2002), and brother of Gary (d. 2015). Growing up in Rockford's farm country, Larry was very much involved in 4-H and school, and was voted student body president at Winnebago High School where he graduated in 1956. After serving in the U.S. Army and receiving a M.S. degree in agricultural journalism from the University of Wisconsin in 1961, he became a faculty member at the University of Tennessee as an Extension Information Specialist. He joined the staff of the National 4-H Service Committee in Chicago in 1965, transitioning to National 4-H Council in 1978. During his 28 years on the national Council staff, and in retirement, Larry worked passionately to better 4-H. His involvement with the 4-H History Preservation committee ensures that the legacy of 4-H will be available to present and future generations. Larry married Mary Ann Dean (d. 1985) in 1968. While working out of Chicago, they made their home in Villa Park, IL with their three boys, until relocating the family to Derwood in 1979. Outside of his work with 4-H, Larry was involved in collecting political buttons and other memorabilia. He was a prominent member of the American Political Items Collectors and served as the president of APIC in the 1970s. Alongside Rick Moses, Larry spent much of his time over the course of more than two decades working at their company, Americana Resources, buying and selling an eclectic inventory of antiques and collectibles. Larry loved history, leading to the writing of four books on his family genealogy, one for each branch, and a political history book on the Calvin Coolidge 1924 re-election motor tour across the United States. Larry Krug will be remembered by many as a generous, caring, intelligent, funny person. He leaves his partner of 26 years, Richard (Rick) Moses; son, Gregory and daughter-in-law, Chandra; son, Kevin and daughter-in-law, Amanda; son Jon; grandchildren, George, Benjamin, Henry, Charlotte, and Oliver; sister-in-law, Barbara; and nephew, Garrett. No services scheduled. Memorial contributions may be made to: Mary Ann Krug & Larry L Krug Fund, National 4-H Council, 7100 Connecticut Avenue, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 or The Calvin Coolidge Foundation, 3780 VT-100A, Plymouth, VT 05056. Please sign the family online guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close