

Larry E. Lane

US Foreign Service Officer (Retired)



On September 5, 2019, passed away at Goodwin House, Bailey's Crossroads due to the complications of Alzheimer's disease. Beloved husband of Helen Brady. He was born in east Texas in 1934, graduated from Dickinson, Texas High School in 1952 and from North Texas State College in 1956. Later that year he joined the Foreign Service. He served in Cochabamba, Bolivia; Hamburg, Germany; Nuevo Laredo, Mexico; Santiago, Chile; Guatemala City; Santo Domingo; Mexico City; and Madrid. He retired after 35 years of service in 1989. He is survived by his children Andrew Lane and wife Edith, Julia Brown, Joel Lane and Amy Lane and grandchildren Zachary Brown, Adam Brown and Meredith Lane.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 28 at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Goodwin House Bailey's Crossroads. A reception will follow. Burial will take place at a later date at Woods Cemetery near Pineland, Texas.