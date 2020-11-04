1/1
LARRY LOGAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LARRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LARRY LOGAN  
Entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 23, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, DeJa Logan; son, Dominic Stewart; granddaughter, Celiene Jenkins; two sisters, Iretha Tate and Verdina Powell; four brothers, Ronnie Logan, Vincent Logan, Tyrone Logan and Anthony Logan; a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Verdina Logan and brother, Alphonso Logan. Mr. Logan will lie in state at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church, 2914 Bladensburg Rd., NE on Thursday, November 5 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. www.stewartfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Lying in State
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Mt. Horeb Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Service
11:00 AM
Mt. Horeb Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved