Entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 23, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, DeJa Logan; son, Dominic Stewart; granddaughter, Celiene Jenkins; two sisters, Iretha Tate and Verdina Powell; four brothers, Ronnie Logan, Vincent Logan, Tyrone Logan and Anthony Logan; a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Verdina Logan and brother, Alphonso Logan. Mr. Logan will lie in state at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church, 2914 Bladensburg Rd., NE on Thursday, November 5 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.