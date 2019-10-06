The Washington Post

LARRY PUSEY

Notice
LARRY KEITH PUSEY

On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, Larry Keith Pusey of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Charlotte Ann Pusey; dear son of the late Laurese Byrd Katen; and survived by other close friends. Larry was born and lived in Crisfield, MD before moving to Silver Spring. He honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. Larry enjoyed a 42 year career with American Security Bank and Bank of America. After retirement, he returned to Bank of America and worked as a teller in the Leisure World branch. Funeral service will be held on Monday, October 7, 11 a.m. at the Inter-Faith Chapel at Leisure World, 3680 S. Leisure World Blvd., Silver Spring, MD. Entombment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 6, 2019
