LARRY REEVES



Larry Wayne Reeves

Of Largo, Florida passed away peacefully at home on May 28, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Linda Baker Reeves; his two sons, Paul Reeves of Virginia, and Bryan (Jaylynn) Reeves of Kentucky; his sister, Eleanor Rebollar and his niece, Erica Rebollar from the Northern Virginia area. Larry was born in Alexandria, VA where he attended elementary school and graduated from Groveton High School. He earned a BS degree from Benjamin Franklin University/ George Washington University in DC and served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1970. For over 30 years Larry was a Finance Officer with the Federal Government. He enjoyed golf, fishing, bowling, his family and friends, and cherished every moment at the beach. An avid reader and crossword enthusiast, Larry also enjoyed volunteering at local charity golf events. He was a member of the American Legion in Florida and the Indian Rocks Baptist Church. Larry's good nature, humor, humility, and joy of life will be remembered and greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



