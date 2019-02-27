LARRY V. ROGERS
On Sunday, February 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Alfreda C. Rogers. Devoted father of Aretha Somerville, Pamala Hall, Natalie Godbolt and Larry Rogers. He is also survived by two brothers, Clarence and Roy Rogers; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Rogers will lie in state at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 4611, Sheriff Rd., NE, on Friday, March 1, from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment on Sunday, March 3, in Wytheville, VA, at Oakwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be made: