LARRY SAUER

LARRY ALAN SAUER Architect (Age 80)

On Friday, September 11, 2020 of Washington, DC. Beloved husband of Amy Knapp; loving father of Abraham Sauer, Samantha Feigenbaum, and Rebecca Dale (deceased); cherished grandfather of Carrie Feigenbaum, Merav Dale and Gideon Dale. A Zoom funeral was held on Tuesday, September 15 and a private burial was held on Friday, September 18 at Congressional Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry's name to St. Jude's Hospital for Children.



