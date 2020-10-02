1/1
LARRY SAUER
LARRY ALAN SAUER   Architect (Age 80)  
On Friday, September 11, 2020 of Washington, DC. Beloved husband of Amy Knapp; loving father of Abraham Sauer, Samantha Feigenbaum, and Rebecca Dale (deceased); cherished grandfather of Carrie Feigenbaum, Merav Dale and Gideon Dale. A Zoom funeral was held on Tuesday, September 15 and a private burial was held on Friday, September 18 at Congressional Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry's name to St. Jude's Hospital for Children.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 2, 2020.
