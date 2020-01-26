The Washington Post

LARRY SIMMS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LARRY SIMMS.
Service Information
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA
20170
(703)-437-1764
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Larry Lee Simms (Age 75)  

Of Great Falls, VA, passed away on January 11, 2020, at home with family after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dr. Elisabeth Simms, son, Nathaniel Simms of Great Falls, daughter, Dr. Anna Simms and her husband, Jeffrey Monahan of Floyd, VA, and will be missed by cats, Sam and Lilly. He is also survived by his twin brother, Richard Simms and a host of other beloved family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Information and condolences at

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.