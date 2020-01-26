Larry Lee Simms (Age 75)
Of Great Falls, VA, passed away on January 11, 2020, at home with family after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dr. Elisabeth Simms, son, Nathaniel Simms of Great Falls, daughter, Dr. Anna Simms and her husband, Jeffrey Monahan of Floyd, VA, and will be missed by cats, Sam and Lilly. He is also survived by his twin brother, Richard Simms and a host of other beloved family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Information and condolences at