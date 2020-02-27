

Larry Franklin Smucker (Age 78)



Passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020 after a long fight with Alzheimer's Disease.

Larry was born on May 3, 1941, in Akron Ohio, to Carl and Irene (Yoder) Smucker.

Larry was highly accomplished in his education and career, graduating from both Grinnell (B.A. 1963) and Harvard (M.A. 1965). He also worked for USAID and the World Bank.

He is survived by his wife Fauzia Rashid Smucker; sister Mary Smucker Conrad; brother David Rempel Smucker; son Daniel Smucker (Ronica Sanders); granddaughter Sophia; daughter Julia Smucker Thompson (Courtney Thompson); grandson Lucas; son Jonathan Smucker Steel; step daughter Rishm Najm (Taimur Amjad); granddaughter Alisha; grandson Esaam.

Funeral services; Hyattsville Mennonite Church, 4217 East West Highway, Hyattsville, MD, Saturday, February 29, 11 a.m.. Interment private.