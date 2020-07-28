Larry Thomas

LARRY SNEED THOMAS
On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Larry Sneed Thomas, loving father of Anna Claire Thomas, died at age 66. Larry was born in Manassas, VA, to Edward Sr. and Donna (Powell) Thomas. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Edward Jr. He is survived by daughter Anna; sister Ann (Mark) Carkhuff; nephew Henry Carkhuff; former spouse Katherine Thomas; and many cousins and friends. A celebration of Larry's life will be held outside at Clyde's Willow Creek Farm on August 1, 2020 from1 to 4 p.m. Donations to the American Diabetes Association or American Heart Association
are gratefully accepted.