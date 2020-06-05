Of Potomac, Maryland, on Friday, May 29, 2020.Lars Vidaeus was born and raised in Sweden. Early in his career he worked with the United Nations, which brought the family to Afghanistan, Barbados and Fiji. After receiving his Ph.D. in Resource Economics from the University of Rhode Island, he joined the New England Fishery Management Council in the late 1970's before dedicating over 20 years to global initiatives with the World Bank. He was a devoted and involved husband, father and grandfather, and was an avid gardener and enthusiast of music, history and the outdoors. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling and reconnecting with Sweden, creating elaborate photobooks of his life's adventures, a hobby that sustained him throughout his long and hard-fought battle with brain cancer.Beloved husband of 55 years of Eva-Maria Vidaeus; loving father of Martin Vidaeus and Cecilia Gleason (with husband Thomas); grandfather of Annika, Aidan and Astrid.A memorial service is being considered for a later time. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at