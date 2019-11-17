

Lary Frank Yud



Loving father and husband, died peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Montgomery Hospice Casey House in Rockville, MD with his family by his side. Lary was 77 years old and died after a long battle with cancer.

Lary was born on July 10, 1942 in Chicago, IL. He attended Northwestern University as an Evans Scholar where he earned both a bachelor's and master's degree. He served in the US Army for two and a half years at Ft. Monroe, VA. Lary had a distinguished 39-year career with the US Department of Labor, retiring as the Deputy Director, Employment Standards Administration, in the Senior Executive Service. For one year, he took a sabbatical and worked for the International Labor Organization. An avid and excellent golfer, Lary was a member of Norbeck County Club for many years.

Lary is survived by his wife of 25 years Joanie Yud, daughters, Hadley Ward (Peter), Loren Reed, and grandchildren, Chandler Reed, and Justin and Chloe deMoulin. He was the loving son of Frank and Elizabeth Yud, brother to Joan Goldner of Fort Wayne, IN and Susan Anderson of San Francisco, CA.

Family and friends will be received at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2900 Sandy Spring Road, Olney, MD on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. followed by a mass at 11 a.m. All are welcome to join family and friends for a reception at Norbeck Country Club, 17200 Cashell Road, Rockville, MD at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Montgomery Hospice Casey House, 6001 Muncaster Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20855 or Evans Scholars Foundation, One Briar Rd., Golf, IL 60029-0301.