LaSALLE D. LEFFALL JR.

Mutual of America and its Board of Directors, together with its officers and employees, mourn the passing of Dr. LaSalle D. Leffall Jr., who was an esteemed member of the Board of Directors for more than 34 years.

Dr. Leffall served with distinction on the Executive, Product and Marketing, and Nominating Committees and was appointed Chair of the Nominating Committee in 2016. He formerly served on the Audit Committee and as Chair of the Long-Range Planning Committee, and was one of the founding members of the Mutual of America Community Partnership Award Selection Committee. His many years of dedicated service were distinguished by his sound judgment, insights and wise counsel.

Highly respected as a surgeon, oncologist, medical educator, civic leader and mentor, he was a pioneer in many aspects of his life. He graduated first in his class from Howard University College of Medicine and joined Howard's faculty, ultimately becoming Chairman of the Department of Surgery – a position he held for 25 years. Appointed by President Bush as Chairman of the President's Cancer Panel from 2002 to 2011, Dr. Leffall also served as Chairman of the Board of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. He was the first African American to serve as president of the American Cancer Society, the Society of Surgical Oncology, the Society of Surgical Chairmen and the American College of Surgeons. His autobiography, "No Boundaries – A Cancer Surgeon's Odyssey," was published in 2005. LaSalle Leffall's wisdom, experience and commitment to personal and professional excellence and accountability profoundly touched and influenced many lives.

Dr. LaSalle Leffall was a friend to each of us. We who were privileged to have known him will gratefully remember his eloquence, strength of character and high ethical standards. His warmth and friendship will be deeply missed.

While we mourn his passing, we greatly admire the manner in which he lived his life. Dr. LaSalle D. Leffall Jr., our friend and colleague, will be remembered with profound respect and affection.

John R. Greed
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
Mutual of America Life Insurance Company

Published in The Washington Post on June 1, 2019

