LaSALLE PETTY, JR. (Age 77)
Col. Air Force (Ret.)
Died on Thursday, October 17,2019. Born in Roanoke, VA to the late LaSalle Petty and Willie Mills Petty. He graduated from Howard University and American University. He was predeceased by his parents, grandparents and six siblings. Survived by his beloved wife, Rachel; daughters, Adrienne Petty Roberts (Johnnie) and Erin P. Jones (Kamaal); and grandchildren, Lily and Ava Roberts, Cameron and Christian Jones; sisters, Teresa Dickerson and Ernestine Law, and many dear relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 10 a.m. until time of funeral 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 1328 16th St. NW, Washington, DC. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by McGuire. mcguire-services.com