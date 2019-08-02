The Washington Post

LASHAUNE BLACKMON-WOOD

Service Information
Righteous Church Of God
616 56th St NE
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 397-6593
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Notice
LaShaune Monique  
Blackmon-Wood  

Suddenly passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. Loving mother of DeShaune Blackmon and Destyne Forsythe. Also survived by her parents Robert and Gloria Blackmon, siblings Derrick and R. Lisa Blackmon, in-laws David and Dorothy Whitmire, and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. On Saturday August 3, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Righteous Church of God 616 56th St NE, Washington, DC 20019. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.
 

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 2, 2019
