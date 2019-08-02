LaShaune Monique
Blackmon-Wood
Suddenly passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. Loving mother of DeShaune Blackmon and Destyne Forsythe. Also survived by her parents Robert and Gloria Blackmon, siblings Derrick and R. Lisa Blackmon, in-laws David and Dorothy Whitmire, and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. On Saturday August 3, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Righteous Church of God 616 56th St NE, Washington, DC 20019. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.