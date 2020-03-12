LaShea Renee Green MAULTSBY
Of Ft. Washington, MD, passed Wednesday, March 4 2020. Survived by loving husband Jerome Maultsby; sisters, Linda R. Green, Myrna M. Higgins (Leonard), Geraldine Drayton (Carnard) and Louester Robinson (Peter) and a host of other relatives and friends. Her family will receive friends Friday, March 13, 2020 at Central Baptist Church, 5600 Old Branch Avenue, Temple Hills, MD 20748 to celebrate her life. Visitation 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Trinity Memorial Gardens. Arrangements J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc.