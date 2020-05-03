

LaTrelle Wickline "Gerry"



Departed this life on April 24, 2020 due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. Gerry was born on August 8, 1925 to Marilyn Mae Bennett and Joseph Lamar Crolley in Jacksonville, Florida. In the early 30's Gerry and her brother Clenney Lamar (CL) moved from Florida to Washington, DC where they joined their mother and her new husband, Fred A. Sullivan. The love and kindness Gerry showered on her family will always be remembered. Gerry is survived by her children; sons, Wick and wife, Bea, Dean and significant other Holly, Dale and wife, Lenore and daughter, Dana, seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and husband of 70 years, the love of her life, Larry Glen Wickline.

Early on Gerry established her skills as a gifted seamstress and continued sewing her own clothes and decor for their homes, adding colorful touches in LaPlata, MD, Hutchinson Island, FL and Swann Keys, DE. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining, as well as going out for steamed crabs. Always an eager shopper, Gerry keenly sought unique purchases for her family and was sometimes known to buy three, one for each of the home. Traveling was another passion. She enjoyed many trips on land, sea and air. Any excuse to get up and go whenever the opportunity arose agreed well with her sense of adventure. She was full of wise sayings, like: "You should always have comfortable shoes and a comfortable bed because that's where you spend most of your time", "This too shall pass" and she prayed for "What's best for all concerned". Gerry possessed a gentle soul with the heart of a lion and always looked at the cup as half full.

A celebration will be held in her memory at a date to be announced when we will come together to commemorate a life well lived. She will be interred alongside Larry at the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.