

LATSON TYLER, JR. (Age 82)



On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Latson Tyler Jr., of Upper Marlboro, MD, transitioned life peacefully at Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Rockville, MD.

As a honorably discharged disabled U.S. Marine Veteran, he was a life member of the ( ), the King Clark National SERV #4 Chapter - Commanders Club. He spent over 42 years in support of other patriots of his country to support the special needs and interests of veterans.

He entered the printing trade as a journeyman working for Merkle Press, the Washington Post; eventually retiring as a printer from the United State Government Printing Office (USGPO).

Preceded in death by Geanett Alice Tyler, Angela Addison; father, Latson Tyler; mother, Blanche Tyler; three sisters, Earlene Tyler-Baxter, Esther, and Estelle Tyler.

He leaves to cherish his memories and love; Yolanda Irene, Vernon Xavier; and Virgil Orlando Tyler, Carmen Sullivan, Tina Jackson, John Tyler, I'isha Tyler; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.

Friends may visit, Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Dale City Christian Church, 14022 Lindendale Rd, Dale City, VA 22193, with private service (family only) beginning at 11 a.m.

Interment at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in the name of, Latson Tyler, Jr. to: ( ), P.O. Box 145550, Cincinnati, OH 45250, 1-888-236-8318.